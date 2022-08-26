Ethiopia Tigray war escalates as a key regional country arms TPLF

By Correspondent

On Wednesday, Ethiopia claimed it had downed a military plane that was carrying weapons destined to the Tigray rebels.

However the Ethiopian military did not disclose details about the plane that had entered the country through Sudan.

However sources now say the plane was from Egypt although Cairo has not reported any of its military planes going missing.

Addis Ababa has always accused unnamed regional states of arming the Tigray People’s Liberation Forces (TPLF) but has failed short of naming the culprit country or countries.

The recent theft of 12 tankers, food and illegal arms proliferation of TPLF has not occurred in isolation.

While credible evidences have been abound that some international actors have heavily been investing and involved in supplying weapons to the TPLF utilizing Ethiopian airspaces, the heavy handed approach continued against the legitimate Government of Ethiopia.

Addis insists reserving territorial integrity, protecting sovereignty and defending itself from attacks is a key priority for any legitimate government and equally so for the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

However, it has been punished by some members of the international community from doing so by way of a weapons embargo and development assistance sanctions, while Ethiopia continues to be threatened and destabilized by local illegal armed groups colluding with their international supporters near and afar.

“We don’t believe the support of Egypt to TPLF is done independently. It is done with a green light from other actors that refuse to hold TPLF accountable; rather embolden it’s sick path of destruction,” a diplomatic source conversant with happenings in the region stated.

end