Esther Passaris Proposes Tough Conditions for PSV Drivers

Nairobi County Woman MP Hon Esther Passaris has proposed tough Conditions for all Public Service Vehicle drivers.
Passaris has urged the government’s relative authorities not to license the drivers until their bide by the set conditions. According to Passaris, Every public service driver should not be licenced without a month of volunteer work at the spinal injury hospital caring for accident victims. ” Vehicles are meant to transport us not kill us. This is getting out of hand. Every public service driver should not be licenced without a month of volunteer work at the spinal injury hospital caring for accident victims. This is so sad. Taking off. Journey mercies. God help us,” she posted. Her statement came after a Kiambu-bound matatu lost control plunging into a valley in Karura Forest near DCI headquarters, leaving several people dead and others injured.

