Erick Omondi conned me Ksh. 60,000- Musician Madini Classic

Fast rising Kenyan musician Madini Classic has for the first time opened up on the sequence of events that led to the termination of his contract after popular comedian Eric Omondi allegedly conned him money totalling up to Sh60,000.

Speaking on NTV’s ‘The Trend’ show, Madini claimed he had approached Eric Omondi to help him popularize and market his music.

According to the ‘Assumpta’ singer, the comedian demanded Sh60,000 to help in shooting a section of his song.

“So, later on, I told him you need to talk to my boss because I am under management and when I do something there should be trust. So he talked with my boss, he sent him a voice note. Later on, my boss told me Erico had demanded Sh60,000. (So baadae nikamwambia you need to talk to my boss because I am under management na nikifanya kitu lazima kukuwe na trust. So aliongea na boss wangu, akamtumia voice note. Baadae boss wangu akaja akaniambia Erico amemwambia Sh60,000),” Madini Classic narrated.

Eric Omondi was then paid the agreed Sh60,000 and appeared for the shoot of the video but shortly disappeared with the clips.

He allegedly stopped receiving Madini Classic’s phone calls and never responded to his numerous messages for a period of 2 months.

The popular comedian is alleged to have used the video clips in his another advertisement.

Madini noted that his management accused him of teaming up with Eric Omondi to defraud them the Sh60,000 that was paid out.

Eric Omondi has not yet responded to the allegations.