Eric Omondi Reveals top Ruto’s ally who helped him throughout his life financially



LONG POST ALERT!!! This man Moses Kuria. Let me tell you a story. It is true that the things that a man does in Secret shall be rewarded in broad daylight. Moses has been supporting myself and a load of young people over the years.

I remember 8 years ago when He sponsored our first USA tour with @chipukeezy to New York, Dalas and later Joined us in Vegas on Memorial day for our show.



When I opened my offices and Big Tyme Productions and soo many people fought for its closure, Moses must have called me only a thousand and one times to Encourage and advise me. With his Fanaka TV he supported numerous youths through employments and Internships, this I witnessed. Moses calls me atleast twice every month just to ask “VIJANA wako Aje?”.

What’s my point? I am happy because I know if there is anyone who will deliver in matters governance and trade for this Nation, Moses will be that man. He has touched base with the young Entrepreneurs of this Nation and understands role perfectly. Thank your Mr. President and CONGRATULATIONS MHESH!!!