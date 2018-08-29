Engineer, Hon Raila- Shuts Up Ruto over His Academic Qualifications after Visit to ex German University

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has silenced critics of his academic credentials by visiting his former college, Otto Von Guericke University Magdeburg, in Germany.

Raila has severally found himself on the receiving end from Deputy President William Ruto who challenged him to make his post secondary education certificates public.

Through his Twitter handle- Raila indicated he had visited his former post graduate college on invitation from former colleagues he had schooled with at ‘Technical School’ in Magdeburg, East Germany, where he graduated in 1970 with a Mechanical engineering degree.

“I visited my Alma Mater the Otto Von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany following an invitation from my former colleagues who presented me with a book on the history of the school. I also met my former supervisor Adolf Neubaue at the Mechanical Engineering lab,” read Raila’s tweet.

Departing for a one week tour of Germany. pic.twitter.com/qVORe9rmFU — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 24, 2018

I visited my Alma Mater the Otto Von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany following an invitation from my former colleagues who presented me with a book on the history of the school. I also met my former supervisor Prof. Adolf Neubaue at the Mechanical Engineering lab. pic.twitter.com/AfivrVF3qT — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 28, 2018

His numerous critics had questioned how Raila could claim he studied Otto Von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany in early 1970s yet the institution was established in 1993.

On Monday, September 10, 2017, Ruto who had been mocked for being unable to graduate with a PhD degree after failing to satisfy his supervisors savagely hit out at Raila saying he had never attended school.

“Raila is saying is proposing we reschedule national exams on ground that children won’t die just be cause he wants to keep on politicking. We could understand him because anyway he never went to school,” Ruto shamelessly stated.

The institution however intervened by clarifying that indeed Raila was among their popular alumni at Technical School, Madgeburg which was later chartered and renamed Otto-vonGuericke University, Magdeburg.