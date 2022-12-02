Eng. Oginga’s rise to helm at KURA threatens unity at at the top, tender issues in questions



By Our Reporter

The explosive ambition of Eng. Wilfred Oginga to rise to the helm of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority has split the urban roads agency into two.

Eng. Oginga, the current Director, Urban Roads Development has staged a spirited endeavor to assume as the Director General of KURA applying all maneuvers money can buy.

Only two weeks ago, sources at the Ministry of Transport intimated that he sent emissaries with a cash gift of Sh30 million to the Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen as part of this effort.

Whereas CS Murkomen declined the bribe following a tip off on his notoriety, Oginga has trained his energies on mobilizing unfavorable political limelight on the current Director General to build case for his suitability, despite the dark cloud of questionable dealings that dot his record at the parastatal. Contacted for comment, the Director General said that he learnt about it after some staff informed him of his polarizing antics aimed at having him kicked out of office.

Actively on the radar of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority owing to his insatiable appetite for kickbacks, the director does not elicit good words from within the agency as well. “He is always looking for all means to rise to the top. If you see him pushing any project seriously, just know he got something to benefit from it,” a staff in the Urban Roads Planning and Design Directorate said, adding that his disdain to colleagues who do not dance to his tune is legend.

“With all the feet he has painfully stepped on, I doubt he will ever rise more than his current position”, a director who sought anonymity asserted

Oginga, well known for his arm-twisting of contractors who decline his bribe-soliciting overtures, has amassed immense wealth several hundredfold his cumulative earnings at the agency.

Most of the bribes are mainly channeled through his Kopa Capital Investments and Luton Hospital at China place, which, despite having very few clients, post immense and suspicious revenues. Payments and kickbacks made in favor of Oginga allied proxy firms are done in pretext of servicing loans or hospital bills to seal loopholes.

Oginga who threw his weight being Gladys Wanga in the Homabay gubernatorial race often boasted that with an Odinga presidency, he would automatically rise to the Director General of KURA capitalizing on his relations with the Odinga family.

An estranged husband to his wife, Oginga now stays with another woman by the name Sankei in Syokimau, for whom he is constructing another palatial home in Riat, Kisumu, alongside several other construction projects undertaken on his behalf by proxy contractors.

The Asset Recovery Agency is actively investigating his properties to repossess those financed by his unscrupulous means.