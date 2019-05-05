END of THE ROAD: Uhuru to sack Kanze Dena, redeploy her to KPA, new Statehouse Spokesman to be unveiled

There is disquiet among some top State House operatives over the performance of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit that is housed by the Presidential Delivery Unit. Top officials have a feeling State House has failed to effectively communicate and help spin Uhuru’s events as basis for building his legacy. The once PR master, Uhuru has been left exposed and not by design but a rather a poor strategy.

It is widely appreciated that kicking out the former PSCU directors (some arrogant four notorious boys) who have since been co-opted to team tanga tanga was a good move but hiring Kanze Dena as Statehouse spokesperson was a big mistake. Ms Dena has lately been sidelined and it is her boss, Statehouse Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita who has been speaking for the President.

Nzioka may have had good intentions by dispensing the four boys who seemed more entitled and assumed roles of principals in the Uhuru regime, they talked with finality, remember how they behind the scenes engineered the persecution of opposition bloggers like Dikembe Disembe, Lieutenant Wadi, Robert Alai etc? they would call government agencies and action was taken asap!

Well, it was a big mistake to hire Kanze as the head, she is a nice person but cannot function at that position, it’s too strategic for a diploma holder, it is like expecting a clinical officer trained at any of the satellite Kenya Medical Training colleges say in Siaya to conduct a surgery to remove Fibroid or kidney stones, impossible! or a stone mansion to design and supervise the proposed Nairobi Mombasa super high way. Kanze Dena with her Diploma from the South B based Kenya School of Mass Communication can at best read news on screen, her training doesn’t provide sufficient grounding to answer on complex matters like SGR loans, National Budget, Kenya’s foreign policy etc . Statehouse spokesperson is a serious position with good perks thus should attract the best in the industry like the seasoned David Makali (Colombia university educated) an all round person- lakini apunguze maringo ya pesa nane.

Anybody who has background in political science, law, economics and international business can easily learn on job. An LLB, BCOM, BA, MBA or MSc Econ should be the bare minimum for the holder of the position. Even Owino of police service would do a better job and to be honest anybody who has served as a county commissioner or DC can serve that position effectively.

Statehouse spokesman pockets about 600,000 per month, this is enough money to pay a season hand not to people because of their looks or accent. Word has it that Kanze is set to be redployed to be a spokesperson at Kenya Ports Authority or be a director at a government ministry manning some desk and in her place a new person will be unveiled soon. Uhuru has a big weaknes, he finds it hard to sack people hired through his network just like he had difficulties to fire Joseph Ole Lenku despite obvious incompetence or even Ann Waiguru at the height of NYS scandal.

It is worth noting that the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) have not posted photos of the president’s events for a while now Though this is routine and expected, the updates on the President’s movements are done as a matter of record and it is baffling why such an omission continues.