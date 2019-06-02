Emotional: Bishop insulted by fake apostle Ng’ang’a RESIGNS from Neno church Mombasa

Bishop Robert Wafula the head of Neno evangelism church in Mombasa last Sunday 26th May 2019 handed over crucial church documents citing frustrations. He promised the congregation that he will give them direction soon on the next steps, a strong signal that his differences with fake apostle Ng’ang’a are irreconcilable and will the Neno evangelism ministry to start his own church.



SIMAMA IMARA: Kutoka 14:13 Musa akawaambia watu, Msiogope, simameni tu, mkauone wokovu wa BWANA atakaowafanyia leo; kwa maana hao Wamisri mliowaona leo hamtawaona tena milele.– Bishop Wafula told the congregation

The announcement by Bishop Wafula moved the congregation to tears as other wailed openly and also promised to follow him to wherever church he will tell them.

Bishop Wafula has been leading the Neno evangelism church in Mombasa ever since Apostle James Ng’ang’a moved to Nairobi where big money flows. Since Ng’anga stumbled on money in Nairobi he abandoned Mombasa and Bishop Wafula has led the Mombasa church to a much higher following, the membership has grown two fold despite fierce competition from other churches like the Jesus Celebration Centre of Pastor Winfred Lai.

Trouble started when Apostle Ng’ang’a scandals started gaining traction on social media leading to a section of the congregation questioning his moral standing. Many followers especially in Mombasa adore Bishop Wafula more and have since forgotten Ng’ang’a a move that has caused the apostle develop paranoia. Many of the members who call the premium telephone line for prayers often demand to be prayed for by Bishop Wafula a thing that has made Ng’ang’a to go bananas, he just handle the fact that Bishop Wafula is adored by the thousands of followers.

Apostle Ng’ang’a paranoia is what Kenyans were treated to in the video that went viral. The apostle is losing it, has lost it completely and the church is staring an eminent fallout unless divine intervention falls through. If Wafula leaves that Neno will be just a shell of its old self.



Bishop Wafula has been at loggerheads with the Chief General Commander as he calls himself for over years now despite his Mombasa church being the second most profitable that gives Nganga a lot of money as contribution and membership subscription.



