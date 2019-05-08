Embu County Sets Up Ultra-Modern Milk Processing Plant

The construction and equipping of a state of the art milk processing plant in Embu County has started.

Making the announcement, Embu Governor Martin Wambora said the project will cost Kshs 300 Million thus stepping up efforts at value addition in the dairy sector in the county.

The plant will be located in Ugweri.

Speaking in Embu, Governor Wambora said the county government chose Ugweri due to its close proximity to major milk producing areas of the county.

The plant will process long life milk, fresh milk, yoghurt, mala, ghee and butter Embu’s dairy industry has expanded rapidly in recent years, in tandem with the rising demand for processed milk driven by a growing middle class.

Embu County is a big producer of dairy products in the Mt Kenya region. Set on a 3.5-acre piece of land, the plant will have a capacity of processing 48,000 liters of milk daily.

The county government will deploy equipment for Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) and Extended Shelf Life (ESL). He expressed confidence that the plant will be capable to produce enough milk to supply pupils under the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) in the entire county.