EMBARRASSMENT: WASTED Ababu Namwamba’s low-key Village Party Launch- THEATRE Of The ABSURD

Contrary to assertions by Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba the newly relaunched Labour Party of Kenya would introduce a fresh impetus to the politics in the country as a third force, today’s low-key relaunch of LPK at Mamba Village was reduced to a Busia County affair that went unnoticed at national media level.
For someone who is used to attend largescale and passionate party meetings in his ODM days, the uneventful LPK launch must have come as a shock to the maverick Budalangi MP who promised political fire and brimstone when he launched his so called third force.
The event took off to an acrimonious begining when Funyula MP Dr. Paul Otuoma stayed away after key NEC positions were handed close associates of Hon Namwamba. Otuoma instead sent his PA and a number of associates.
Earlier in the morning as delegates started streaming into the venue, sources revealed that up to 75% of the attendees were drawn from within Busia County’s 35 wards,and majority of them were from Senator Amos Wako’s Bukhayo clan in Nambale sub-county.
With reports doing rounds that Hon. Namwamba was in the red and nearing bankruptcy after his Jubilee benefactors abandoned him when he fell out and burnt bridges with ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Senator Wako stepped in and financed the entire exercise “with help from his Indian friends” to the tune of a whopping Ksh 40 million.
Although Wako has not publicly announced his departure from ODM, his involvement in LPK’s relaunch in which he personally ensured that each delegate from Busia ‘s 35 wards, all 525 of them, we’re each paid Ksh 15,000/- as motivational facilitation for attending today’s relaunch in Nairobi. Ordinarily parties pay much less to delegates during NDCs and Senator Wako, a prime suspect in the Goldenberg and Anglo-Leasing mega-scams, had no problem forking out the millions.
What has long been subject of the grapevine was confirmed when the long hand of Jubilee was exposed. Having been shut out of JAP, the sacked irrigation board CEO Eng Daniel Baraza was in attendance. Eng Baraza is rumoured to be in a love triangle thanet involves an MP from the Mt. Kenya region (but this is a story for another day).
Interestingly, the first resolution the LPK delegates passed was to indicate the party would not join the defunct Jubilee Coalition. But work toward becoming a corporate member of the CORD coalition. This has been widely interpreted as a desperate attempt obtain a political lifeline from Odinga’s widespread influence under the guise of a prodigal son returnif home as “party leader’. Laughable.
But it is the list of LPK’s national officials that has been dismissed as an absurdity. Sample this;
Chairperson – Mama Julia Ojiambo; great great grandmother, former Kalonzo running mate, pulled out of retirement for Ababu show.
Party Leader – Clara Mayaka ; long term associate of Hon Namwamba.
Secretary General – David Makali; former Citizen TV talks how host and IEBC communication consultant
Organizing Secretary – Peter Kibera perennial election loser and party hopper. Bar member Birongo Square, Nairobi West.
I wonder what went wrong wit ababu? Surely this isn’t a party of his class,it’s more of a village party than national. Will this party really propel ababu to president? You lost big after leaving Odm for this Lpk nonsense.
Ababu ametombwa mkundu na Ruto
This odm blog insults everyone who harbours a contrary opinion na Baba. You dig all the dirt in his family, wife, mother and children and expose here just to tarnish their name.Hizo ni kura kwa Jubilee. Hata kama na 100 every vote counts. By 2017 a long list will be support ing jubilee out of this arrogant blogger Seth Odongo.
This odm blog insults everyone who harbours a contrary opinion na Baba. You dig all the dirt in his family, wife, mother and children and expose here just to tarnish their name.Hizo ni kura kwa Jubilee. Hata kama na 100 every vote counts. By 2017 a long list of disgruntled odm members will be supporting jubilee out of this arrogant blogger Seth Odongo
You have to wake up and see the truth. The admin of this blog has always been this idiotic by castigating other contrary opinion to raila negatively. What he is forgetting is that you better let someone lie to you than laying to yourself. Cord has all along lied itself by thinking that they know everything but this only costs them. No matter what you will say about Ababu your paper house fell long time ago.
let Ababu be back en suport ODM or join jubille party but he should not be saying such stories of his own. anyway he wants to be popular back at his vilage bt not the entire Kenya.elsewhere Ababu is below Raila en he once called him BABA meaning he is ason to RAILA hence let him wait either CURSES or BLESSINGS from the ODM PARTY LEADER
Did you see millions turn out to see pharao in Taita taveta? Na hiyo ni kionjo. Pharao policies are jubilee are corrupt and dead peoples phone calls. In order to lead the people a man shall grow from a boy into a man. Face the knife get ride of the filthy 4skin.
???
AS CORD SUPPORTERS WE ARE GETTING DISAPPOINTED DAY AFTER DAY BY THESE TEST TUBE BLOGGERS.
WHEN EVER-SMILING FORMER AG ALSO BUSIA SENATOR WAS FINANCING ODM PARTY AND CAMPAIGNS IN BUSIA AND MOSTLY TESO HE WAS AN ANGEL. ODM AND IT DIRTY BLOGGERS WERE NOT A WARE HE WAS GOLDEN~BURG OR ANGLO~LEASING THIEVE?. AND THIS ALSO APPLIES TO SENATOR CHRIS OBURE IN KISII.
Ababu kwisha
namwamba finished
Petty narrative laced with juvenile jibes. Am disappointed .
RAILA WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT. HE IS NOW A SPENT CARTRIDGE. ALL THAT IS LEFT OF HIM IS VITENDAWILIS
I love looking through an article that can make people think. Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!