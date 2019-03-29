Hon Babu Owino nominated to represent Kenya in Hungary

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been nominated to represent Kenya in Hungary in the spirit of building International ‘bridges’

Babu Owino has been nominated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Hon Justin Muturi to represent the August House in engagement with the Republic of Hungary.

The Member of Parliament says that it was indeed a great honor and he will be leaving the country for Budapest today evening for a five day official visit.

During his trip, he is scheduled to meet the Rt. Hon Speaker of the National Assembly Laslo Kover and subsequently H. E the President of the Republic Janos Ader as well as Kenyans living in Hungary.

The talks during these official meetings will center around deepening the relationship between the two nations as well as areas of possible cooperation, especially in education.