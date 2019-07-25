Elgeyo marakwet residents reject calls to protest by DP Ruto ally mps on arrests over dams scandal

Residents in Elgeyo ,Marakwet county turned down request by DP ruto ally lawmakers who piled pressure on them to demonstrate against the arrest of Kerio Valley Development Authority(KVDA).

Sen.@kipmurkomen ,Aaron Cheruyot and Oscar Sudi tried to mobilize residents to stage demonstrations in protest against the arrest of "their people" and against "their community being targetted" after Rotich and KVDA officials were arrested. The RESIDENTS SAID NO! pic.twitter.com/wFYfiXBgZL — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) July 24, 2019



The residents who had been angry with the massive loss of funds which were to be used in construction of arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

There has been alot of push from our politicians to stage demontrations here to show solidarity with the arrested leaders but we are not ready for that. They want us to say that the government is targeting our Kalenjin community a move we don’t agree with because money has been lost and they didn’t share the loot with us” a resident said

The residents said that they had not been compensated for their land since vacation and had been threatened to surrender land failure to which they will be arrested.