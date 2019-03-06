Ekeza Sacco Officials on DCI radar as CS Matiangi orders probe

Ekeza Sacco officials are on the DCI radar after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to take stern action against them for alleged misappropriation of Ksh.1.5billion.

Dr. Matiang’i said that the government will not stand by and watch as people steal from savings and credit companies.

Ekeza Sacco hit the headlines after it emerged that televangelist “Dr” David Kariuki Ngare, alias Gakuyo, allegedly embezzled members’ funds.

The money belonged that was apparently transferred to his personal account belonged to 78,000 members of the savings and credit company.

Last year, the Government revoked the Sacco’s license following complaints that Ekeza was sharing office space and bank accounts with Gakuyo Real Estate Company.

At one point, Gakuyo attempted to sell his hotels and land tied to the real estate company but was stopped after an application from the Commissioner of Cooperatives.

He wanted to sell Lillies Hotel in Juja, Salama House and Swift Breeze Hardware on Garissa Road, a quarry in Murang’a County as well as 250 acres of land in Machakos County.

The sale was suspended until Thursday, March 7 when an inter-party hearing will take place.