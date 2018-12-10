Egerton university lecturer Kamau Ngotho charged with forgery

A lecturer from Egerton university Douglas Kamau Ngotho was arraigned at the Nakuru law courts to answer to charges related to forgery.

Ngotho and others are accused of engaged in fraudulent activities on March 5, 2014.

The accused took plea before Magistrate Wakumile Ndururu and he pleaded not guilty.

Ngotho was charged with seven counts one of which was forgery of land documents belonging to one Ibrahim Suraw Isaac.

The lease number was cited as Nakuru municipality block 12/290.

He allegedly claimed it was issued by the district land registrar.

Ngotho was released on cash bail of Ksh.100,000 or a bond of Ksh.500,000.

The case is to be mentioned on December 19, 2018.