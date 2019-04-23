Education CS Prof Magoha warns Teachers against Sossion’s new Curriculum Boycott calls

Education CS George Magoha insists that the roll-out of the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) training will continue.

On Tuesday, Prof. Magoha said the CBC will not only identify the problems plaguing the education sector but also train job creators.

“We shall not tolerate cases where staff of the Ministry fail to coordinate their activities jointly with the TSC. I shall take stern action against my staff who will be reported as having failed to cooperate with those of the TSC in discharging education duties to learners…..I will personally be part of the teams that will travel to various counties to monitor this exercise to ensure it goes as planned,” he said.

CS Magoha said the ministry will roll out the CBC in Grade 4 next year and by September 2019, there will be an assertive plan for the roll out.

“It is clear that the CBC will transform the country by identifying the potential that children have and nurturing this through a curriculum that is designed to emphasise application of knowledge rather than its mere acquisition,” the Education CS added.

Meanwhile, a section of teachers on Tuesday ignored the directive to boycott the CBC trainings and appeared for a session led by Nyanza Regional Director of Education Richard Chepkawai.