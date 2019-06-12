Echesa is still a jubilee member, Hon. Malala reveals

It has emerged that despite his recent support declaration for Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid, Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa is yet to cut links with the ruling Jubilee Party.

Before his ouster, Echesa, a former youth leader at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and a strong critic of opposition figures.

However, according to Kakamega Senator Cleopa Malala, the fiery former Cabinet Misniter remains a member of the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led side, three months after his ouster, and is yet to relinquish his membership.

Malala added that himself too remains a member of the opposition despite their pledge to work together, and none of them is out to pull the other to the other side.

“Echesa bado yuko Jubilee na mimi niko NASA. Ni shida zilizotuleta pamoja tulipowekelewa mambo ya Matungu (Echesa remains in Jubilee and I am in NASA. Fate brought us together after we were implicated in the Matungu issue),” he added.

The two were last month arrested and held in separate police stations over claims of playing a role in the violent killings in Matungu, Kakamega county.

He equally added that none of them should be linked to the Kakamega gubernatorial race in the 2022 polls, saying that on his side, he remains keen on delivering in his current position.

Malala added that the same is the case on the side of Echesa, noting that he has at no point declared interest in any political seat.

“Mimi sinatangaza nataka kuwa gavana, nimechaguliwa tu juzi kuwa seneta. Echesa pia hajaongelea masuala ya ugavana ama kiti chochote. Mambo ya 2022 tutaongelea 2022.

(I have not declared interest in the governor’s seat, I was elected as the senator just the other day. Echesa is also yet to speak on the gubernatorial issue or any other seat. We will address the 2022 issue in 2022),” he added.

Malala was speaking on Milele FM’s Kivumbi show on Wednesday morning.