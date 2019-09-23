East Africa arts and culture festival kicks off on a high note

The 4th Edition of the East African Community Arts and Culture Festival, popularly known as Jumuiya ya Africa Mashariki Utamaduni Festival (JAMAFEST) kicked off today. In attendace was the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Amina Chawahir Mohamed cabinet secretary for sports in kenya, Tanzanias Minister of Information, Sports, Arts and Culture, Dr. Harrison Mwakyembe among other delegates.

Addressing delegates and participants during the launch, the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan said that the festival aims at bringing together EA cultural practitioners, workers and administrators to celebrate the rich diversity of East African cultural heritage and creativity, Promote cultural tourism as well as conservation, safeguarding and development of cultural heritage within the EAC, Provide platform and opportunities of marketing cultural and creative commodity outputs within the region and internationally. And Enhance Participants’ knowledge and competencies through workshops and Create, expose and provide Participants with a platform to showcase their Artistic works beyond national borders.

The Festival feature carnivals, art exhibitions, a symposium, live performances, films, literary works, a fashion show, traditional East African Foods, music and traditional games and will continue until the 28th of September.