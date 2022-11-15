EARN 30,000/= TO 1,000,000/= WITH FANTASY 44 IN 2022 WORLD CUP

Fatasy44 introduces a new way to SHINDA RAHISI NA FANTASY44 from FPL/ Fantasy football. The traditional reward mechanism only gave the punter bragging rights instead of cash prizes. Fantasy44 introduces an affiliate system where one earns up to 30,000/= a month.Link: www.fantasy44.com

Fantasy44 also gives you a chance to win up to 50,000/= on daily contests. On top of that Fantasy44 gives you a chance to Panga Team, Shinda Rahisi Na Fantasy44 up to 10,000/= shillings once you create private contests with your friends and family.

There are a range of options to choose from just simply sign up here and earn not just bragging rights, but cash prizes too; www.fantasy44.com



With less than a week until the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Fantasy44 introduces daily contests where one can win up to 50,000/= on selected matches. This presents the prime opportunity to showcase your skills and win.

All one needs to do is to sign up on the Fantasy44 website, download the app, Select the game, ‘PANGA’ your team and win. The 2022 Qatar World Cup presents an opportunity for the managers to win up to KSH 1,000,000/= by the end of the world cup. Not to mention, the platform also offers free bonuses on sign-ups.

Top managers can go head to head with each to determine who is the ‘Mourinho’ of managers. The Fantasy44 platform also gives you a chance to settle debates and squables by ‘putting your money where your mouth is’ and creating contests where the winner takes it all.

In conclusion, the Fantasy44 platform presents a new, fun way of engaging in sports and e-games. All football lovers test your skills here today to know how your managerial skills rank overall; www.fantasy44.com . Let your skills not go to waste, ‘Panga’ team and win up to KSH 1,000,000/= this world cup.