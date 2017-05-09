EALA nomination beckons as Jakakimba comes of age

By Phil Wesonga

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba, a trained lawyer and a long term aide to NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, is today sitting on a threshold of career take – off with an imminent nomination to East African Legislative Assembly.

From his social media writings, Jakakimba leaves no doubt that that he is firmly rooted in Raila Odinga’s corner where he often goes to great lengths to provide regular updates to his large following on the activities of the NASA supremo.

Jakakimba has a chequered political history. He also has qualities that stand out and which many of his peers lack – ambition and devotion.

In 2015, following the untimely death of Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang, a brave Jakakimba surprised many when threw his hat into the ring and run a robust well oiled campaign in his bid to replace Kajwang as Homa Bay Senator.

It ended in disappointment when the ODM settled on Moses Kajwang a younger brother of the deceased through consensus. Jakakimba believes he would have beaten Kajwang hands down had the nominations gone to a open contest. He was disappointed but his spirit was not killed.

Although Jakakimba stepped on a few toes with his HBC senatorial bid, he won the admiration of a large youthful constituency within ODM that considered him one of them but that which often feels left out and disenfranchised when it comes to party mainstream politics.

Even so, Jakakimba caught the eye of ODM party bigwigs and soon enough he was back in Raila Odinga inner-circles doubling as Advisor on Field Affairs. People do not get appointed as advisors to Raila on mere hearsay or on the strength of an academic CV. Loyalty comes first! The presumtive opposition presidential candidate appointed Jakakimba as Advisor and proceeded to give him key tasks to test both his competence and his loyalty. Needless to say, he has passed with flying colours

As the 2017 elections approached, many expected Jakakimba to once again try his hand in elective politics in his native Homa Bay county but he did not. It has emerged that behind the scene, away from prying eyes, Jakakimba had earned himself a possible slot to be appointed to EALA which is the regional sub-organ of the larger East African Community, being the legislative arm of the Community with a broad law-making mandate for the EAC.

Baring any unforeseen occurrences, I predict Jakimba shall be nominated by the ODM and go on to win an appointment as EALA legislator for a five year term. He is qualified and deserves it.

The other worth Railaist that could have been considered is Jeff Nyamboga whose application was time barred according to sources at Orange House. Jeff is a party loyalist with impeccable experience and qualification. Being a Finance and Law proffessional working for a top european lobbying firm based in Amsterdam he totaly fits the position. He also comes from Nyamira County same as Hon Kiangoi who is being replaced after decamping to Jubilee party and now running for Senate. By nominating Jeff the party will have retained the seat in Nyanza and also throw in a carrot to Gusii people.

As for Maroko of the #BabaWhenYouWereAway fame, it could have been a tall order besides sources indicate he did not apply yet.