Dynasty Tag Is For Grabbers, Am A Revolutionary- Raila Mocks DP Ruto

Supreme leader Raila Odinga has told Kenyans not to buy propaganda peddled by DP Ruto allies that he is part of the Kenyan dynasty just because his father the late Jaramogi was vice president at independence.

He dismissed the dynasity tag on him and seemed to blast DP Ruto. The premier is of the opinion that Dynasty tag should be associated with those whose families used their political power to grab Kenya be it at Independence or present Uhuru Jubilee era. Going by traits of the dynasties its obvious DP Ruto is more than a dynasty.

Raila further clarified that him and President Uhuru Kenyatta should not be judged unfairly just because they come from prominent families.

“ There is no dynasty, because the people struggle all on their own,” said Raila

Speaking during a memorial service of the former chairperson of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake organisation Jane Kiano in Karen, Raila said that they have worked hard to be where they are today terming the dynasty tag on them as unfair.

” You cannot now say Uhuru is a part of a dynasty….Jomo Kenyatta was just a pauper before he fought to be where he got; I am not part of any dynasty either. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was just a pauper; you could say he was a hustler.”

” Raila is Raila the way he is and Uhuru is who he is because of himself, so you can’t divorce us on claims we come from dynasties,” he added.

The late Jane Kiano was eulogized as having made tremendous contribution to women’s development in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta told mourners how the deceased fought the fight for women not because of glory or wealth but because it was the right thing to do.

“ We have started the process of recognizing women who have greatly contributed to the development of this country and we need to celebrate them when they are still alive,” said President Kenyatta.

Mrs. Kiano died at the age of 74 at the Nairobi Hospital on October 25,2018 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Mrs. Jane Kiano was one of the founders of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

She had previously been awarded the Elder of the Burning Spear Award in 1979.

She was widow of the late former Cabinet Minister Julius Gikonyo Kiano and is survived by two daughters: Joy and Wanja.