Dynasty Tag Is For Grabbers, Am A Revolutionary- Raila Mocks DP Ruto

Supreme leader Raila Odinga has told Kenyans not to buy propaganda peddled by DP Ruto allies that he is part of the Kenyan dynasty just because his father the late Jaramogi was vice president at independence.
He dismissed the dynasity tag on him and seemed to blast DP Ruto. The premier is of the opinion that Dynasty tag should be associated with those whose families used their political power to grab Kenya be it at Independence or present Uhuru Jubilee era. Going by traits of the dynasties its obvious DP Ruto is more than a dynasty.
Raila further clarified that him and President Uhuru Kenyatta should not be judged unfairly just because they come from prominent families.
“ There is no dynasty, because the people struggle all on their own,” said Raila
Speaking during a memorial service of the former chairperson of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake organisation Jane Kiano in Karen, Raila said that they have worked hard to be where they are today terming the dynasty tag on them as unfair.
” You cannot now say Uhuru is a part of a dynasty….Jomo Kenyatta was just a pauper before he fought to be where he got; I am not part of any dynasty either. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was just a pauper; you could say he was a hustler.”
” Raila is Raila the way he is and Uhuru is who he is because of himself, so you can’t divorce us on claims we come from dynasties,” he added.
The late Jane Kiano was eulogized as having made tremendous contribution to women’s development in the country.
President Uhuru Kenyatta told mourners how the deceased fought the fight for women not because of glory or wealth but because it was the right thing to do.
“ We have started the process of recognizing women who have greatly contributed to the development of this country and we need to celebrate them when they are still alive,” said President Kenyatta.
Mrs. Kiano died at the age of 74 at the Nairobi Hospital on October 25,2018 after a long battle with lung cancer.
Mrs. Jane Kiano was one of the founders of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).
She had previously been awarded the Elder of the Burning Spear Award in 1979.
She was widow of the late former Cabinet Minister Julius Gikonyo Kiano and is survived by two daughters: Joy and Wanja.
Comments
Anonymous says
Revolutionary of what my pooh!
What is understood out there is some very poor/witchcraft families got to rule the country from the white hyenas: and when these poor/witchcraft family got to rule the nation they looted virtually everything in the country to the current status they are in today: they have no leadership in their DNA but poor/witchcraft DNA and the same IQ wise. They think their families are rulers hence the dynasty tag on they families but their family tree is either poor or witches (satanic zombies).
Such, zombies should not claim to be revolutionist, they are illuminate sacrifices innocent Kenya to they devil they’ve sold their soul and families too to get the leadership from the master Lucifer.
I never lessens to these zombies nor waste my time attending their functions: cos they don’t deserve our time and space.
Anonymous says
Why comment on their speeches if you don’t listen to them,bitterness will kill you.
Leadership runs in families,that is a fact,nothing you can do about it.
A constituency like ikolomani in western has been ruled by cousins and currently a nephew to the bullfighter since independence.
Seth Lugonzo-JJ Mugalla-Dr.Khalwale are all cousins,Current MP Shinali is a nephew to them.
In kisii,you would hear many leaders are related to the Nyachae’s.
Likewise,witchcraft runs in families and is inherited from generation to generation.
Circumisers inherit the profession too from parents.
Look back from our forefather’s, most ruler’s/leader’s you would find are may be grand children to some senior chiefs from the colonial era.
Expect the Kenyatta,odinga,moi families to produce leaders in future.
In my family,my great grandfather was a leader and my children are born leaders(fact).
Insults will not help you.
Anonymous says
They are!!!!
Anonymous says
I heard Governor Sonko mention yesterday that Kalonzo Musyoka is his uncle,Sakaja has also mentioned to be a nephew to Musalia Mudavadi,the likes of Midiwo are cousins to Raila.