Shock: Nairobi Dusit hotel terror suspects released for lack of evidence

Abdul Kibiringi, James Mwai and Habiba Gedi,have been freed by a Nyeri court due to lack of evidence.



The three were in custody for five days to allow further investigations into their case and enable detectives to access their call logs data from a telephone service provider.



They were released after the Anti – terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) closed their files on Friday morning stating that their investigations did not reveal any links to the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack.

Three suspects were linked to last month’s terror attack Dusit Hotel terror attack that claimed over 21 lives.

