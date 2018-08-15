‘I Dumped Raila Because He is Surrounded By Cartels, I will Die for Ruto’- Mohammed Jicho Pevu

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has laid sensational claims on why he ditched his one time political mentor and godfather Raila Odinga opting to support Deputy President William Ruto.

On Wednesday morning during a radio interview, Moha Jicho pevu as he is populal known claimed that the Opposition chief Raila Odinga is surrounded by numerous cartels.

Mr Ali described Odinga as his friend and father but maintained that his vote will be cast on DP Ruto.

“I will support William Ruto in 2022 even if he runs against my friend Raila Odinga. Raila is a father to me, a good man but surrounded by cartels,” Ali said

The former Jicho Pevu investigative journalist went on to encourage Kenyans to be part of the country’s revolution instead of posting complaints on social media.

“Quit complaining on social media. Meet face to face. People type unrealistic things on social media. Ideas don’t make sense. Be man, woman enough. Let’s work, fight differently but together for revolution,” he said.

Moha’s comments were sharply criticised by vocal activist Boniface Mwangi who questioned his sudden change of heart towards Ruto.

The MP is on record castigating DP Ruto over corruption allegations but a few months back he declared his support for the man he described as a ‘thief’.

“A revolution of supporting thieves @MohaJichoPevu is no revolution! You called Ruto a thief on the @KoinangeJeff Tv show, has he returned what he stole? Has he reformed? Values are non-negotiable Moha and its clear you have put your stomach before country,” Mwangi blasted Ali