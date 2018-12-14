Dumped DP Ruto puts up a brave face in Kisumu, but for how long?

Ladies, i am a man and i can offer you honest advise on this. If or when your boyfriend ditches you and takes in a new girlfriend, your best recourse is to accept this unfortunate development with grace and move on. I know it is extremely difficult especially if you had invested a whole two thousand and twenty two emotions in the relationship, but when a man finds a hotter chic than you, believe me, that man ain’t gonna take you back.

Please resist the urge to keep following the two love birds around like a tail to every date they go out on because they’ll show you what in Swahili we call ‘Madharau ndogo ndogo’. Slay queens call it ‘Kufilisha’, a Swahili slang word derived from the English word ‘feel’. The two will initially pass thinly veiled messages that they need some space, but if you insist and appear not to grasp the Swahili saying ‘akufukuzaye hakwambii nenda’, the messages will become bare and blatant.

Uhuru showing up yesterday in full military regalia complete with that sword he’ll be handing over to the next ‘C in C’ was not by accident. And that salute he flashed at the People’s President is the equivalent of your ex boyfriend pulling his new girlfriend to him, giving her a tight hug, planting his lips on hers, shoving his tongue into her mouth and the two of them having a long wet kiss as you stand there beside them watching sheepishly.

But because you lack the manners and dignity to accept that it is over, the very next day you gate crash on another of their dates. This time in your ex boyfriend’s new girlfriend’s home when he goes to meet her people for introduction. To ‘filisha’ you, the two love birds lovingly hold hands and chat away animatedly as they relegate you to the periphery of the red carpet, together with their bodyguards. But you still shamelessly follow them around like a shadow. In football parlance we say, “ukiwachwa, achika!”