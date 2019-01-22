Duisit is safe for work ,motorists can pick their vehicles too says police spokesman Charles Owino

Police have asked motorists who left their vehicles at the Dusit hotel complex to begin picking them up from Tuesday.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the complex will be open to tenants and guests who were at the premises on the fateful January 15, 2019.

According to official communication, tenants at the Dusit complex can access their premises barely a week after the complex was attacked by Al Shabaab terrorists leaving 21 dead.

The attack happened last Tuesday when gunmen accessed the complex and one of them blew himself up at the Secret Garden restaurant.

Kenyan security forces responded quickly and neutralized the terrorists in an operation that lasted for less than two days.

On Sunday police released photos of nine people wanted over last week’s terror attack on Dusit business complex.

Suspects

Violet Kemunto Omwoyo (alias Khadija), Boru Adbi Bidu, Didu Mohamed Fugicha, Abdi Ali Kachora, Gaddafi (alias Munene), Ramadhan Wario Bonaya (alias Rasho), a man only identified as Omari, and Hussein Adan Hussein, alias Etto were the people police were pursuing.