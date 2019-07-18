Duale is earning 4 times compared to other MPs, Hon. Kuria reveals

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale is among the MPs who are pushing for more allowances in the Parliament prompting Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to launch an attack against him over the weekend.

The MPs have been demanding more money in allowances at the expense of a common mwananchi. But did you know that the National Assembly majority leader is among the members who earn handsomely every month?

Well, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed that MPs from North Eastern parts pf the country earn four times the amount of money other MPs earn in a month.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on KTN News’ PointBlank show on Wednesday night, Kuria who has hence expressed his 2022 presidential ambitions said that Members from Garissa, Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Moyale, Isiolo and other North Eastern regions take home four times the amount he takes home as a Gatundu South MP.

Kuria says this is because of some animal called mileage.

On MP’s salaries @HonMoses_Kuria says a member from North Eastern takes home 4 times the money he takes home because of some animal called mileage #KTNPointblank@TonyGachoka pic.twitter.com/11ITqJSPdA — ktn (@KTNKenya) July 17, 2019

Last year, a number of legislators expressed concern about hefty payments and siphoning of taxpayers’ money through mileage claims.

At least 18 MPs from the 11th Parliament raised complaints with Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) against their colleagues and the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for excessive allowances and skewed claims.