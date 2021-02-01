Drunk and Injured Senator Omanga ejected from podium during a burial in Kisii

Chronology of events at the burial of the father to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

The funeral was expected to be chaotic since it’s said that the mourners were ferried from all parts of Kisii County for a particular purpose, to heckle leaders who were not allied to their faction. The ferrying and mobilization of hooligans is said to have been done by Samuel Omwando, Sylvanus Osoro and some other goons.

Temperatures started rising when MPs started speaking. Budalangi MP was forced to cut short his speech when a section of youth right behind the leaders started heckling him. Those were among those who were ferried. If can’t be a confidence that people can be shouting and all of them are seated at the same point. They were definitely staged at that point with firm instructions.

Leaders spoke, Sylvanus Osoro took to the podium. He spoke, cheered loudly with the same group which heckled Raphael Wanjala. Richard Onyonka spoke and he was enormously cheered by the entire group of mourners. Onyonka is naturally loved and he gets a good reception all over Gusii. Surprisingly the group which cheered Osoro and jeered Raphael Wanjala never cheered nor jeered Onyonka. They were quiet.

Then Simba Arati took to the podium. Before he even uttered a word the group which had heckled Raphael Wanjala started shouting. Simba Arati told them to the face that he knows they have been ferried and he understands the game more. He told them that if it’s the 500 Bob they were given he can get out and give people 1000bob each. They went silent. Arati started addressing the gathering.

He talked about two tribes leading the country for too long. That same group heckled him.

He said Ruto is walking around with thieves and wash wash all over in Gusii. That same group heckled him. By this time Osoro was standing and trying to encourage heckling. Arati requested Osoro to sit down since he’s so good in the game of hooliganism he was trying to exercise.

Arati added that Ruto is responsible for the killing of Kisiis in Rift valley in 2007/8 PEV and should stand there and apologize. This is the time Osoro rose and tried attacking Arati. Arati responded leading to Osoro falling down and being attacked by members of the public as Arati remained standing at the podium.

Governor Ongwae immediately stood. Called for order, the podium was cleared and Governor declared that he was to take over the program. He then called the remaining leaders including Janet Ong’era, Gladys Wanga, Senator Kwamboka, Senator Millicent Omanga and others. Governor Ongwae declared that because of the mood nobody was going to speak.

He introduced Senator Kwamboka and she went to sit. He introduced Gladys Wanga and she went to sit. He introduced Senator Millicent Omanga and requested her to sit. Immediately Omanga grabbed governor Ongwae trying to wrestle him off the microphone. Governor Ongwae stepped back and the drunk Omanga fell to the ground. Immediately security moved in and evacuated the staggering, drunk and disorderly Senator.

Governor Ongwae continued with the program. Invited H.E Raila Odinga and later Deputy President William Ruto and the funeral came to an end.

The injured drunk and disorderly leaders Millicent Omanga and Sylvanus Osoro were rushed to Agha Khan Hospital Kisii.

The people of Gusii are extremely disappointed the kind of political intolerance which played out at that funeral. There is no time have we ever seen leaders from Gusii fighting each other in public except when we saw Maangi fight with Kibagendi and now Osoro and Omanga misbehaving publicly.

It’s sad that as our only surviving kingpin Simeon Nyachae was breathing his last breath, our leaders were in chaos. Very unfortunate!