Dramatic video: Meru county MCAs Exchanging Blows Over Female Colleague

Meru County Assembly members exchanged blows on the floor of the House after they disagreed on the swearing-in of a female colleague.

Secondina Kanini was nominated to replace Lucy Waithera who had lost her seat after resigning from the party that nominated her, Kenya Patriots Party (KPP).

Speaker Joseph Kaberia was treated to a hostile welcome, having water bottles hurled at him when he entered the Assembly.

Meru county Assembly in Session

The fist-fight was sparked when some of the members tried to grab the Mace in order to stop proceedings.

A section of the Assembly described Kanini as a project fronted to them by the county’s executive arm.

“We will not allow a person to be imposed on the house by the executive. We want to stamp our authority. I am a member of the House Business Committee and administration of oath was not approved,” MCA Jadiel Mauta protested.

The speaker, however, explained that administration of oath did not need approval by the House Business Committee.

“I am adhering to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission which gazetted the nominated MCA,” he responded.



The swearing-in had been stopped by the courts on Tuesday but another court order on Thursday, allowed the exercise to proceed.

Esther Karimi another MCA, vowed to deal with the speaker if he did not listen to their protests.

“We feel that the Speaker is in bed with the executive. He should listen to us because we elected him,” she told Nation.

Watch the video courtesy of Daily Nation.