DRAMATIC VIDEO: How Hon Babu Owino Was Re-Arrested Inside Court Building September 27, 2017 10 Comments https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/video-1506532675.mp4
Comments
Anonymous says
all the reason to fear for his life
muti mururu says
Every season ends at the appointed time. Nothing on this side of the universe is permanent and there is nothing man can do about it. Just foolish agony.
Anonymous says
If Kenya is a Democracy, why are they using the NYAYO tactics? Is insulting another person a criminal offense or is t just criminal to call a Kikuyu names?
cess says
I hate the abuse of power in Kenya.
Y yhisawa says
Saw a tuuu
If kauris says
If Moses kuria cannot be arrested for saying raila a pigwe risasi y arrest babu
Otieno Otieno says
We are officially back to Nyayo era where your freedom was denied and cannot speak. Those of you who never experienced dictatorship welcome to your new life.
Joraa kk says
Wacha wameze uchungu babu knows it very well that they are DOGS look at their behavious very stupid its high time to send them holly ghost BEES to teach them lessons.
Fwo says
Welcome to yet another dictatorship regime. But it will b a bit different. Our good country now going to waste !!
Cephas Otheo says
The police arrest of Dr Ndii is an act of intimidation and an eye opener of tyrany and abuse of human right in uhuruto regime