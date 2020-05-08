DRAMA: Top police officers feud over control of covid-19 patrol loot, locals storm station baying for blood of OCS

Early Friday morning and locals invade Soy police station, in their numbers, much like a swarm of desert locusts

Their mission? They’ve been pushed to the wall, by this uniformed extortion militia, called the police

Since the arrival of COVID-19, the thugs in uniform have been roaming the markets and the villages, harassing everyone in sight

You are harassed and arrested, then you buy your freedom

If you don’t have money you forgiven, by being beaten and then driven to a detention camp in Kaplelach

The locals now want a change of guard at the station. They are demanding that the OCS a Chief Inspector Onyango be transferred

Apparently, the station has two commanders of the same rank feuding for control of this multi million shillings enterprise, that mints hundreds of thousands, in any one day

Grapevine has it that one of the two OCSs bribed the bodaboda guys to demonstrate against the other, to push for his transfer, so that he can continue beating Soyans alone, as he eats their money

In essence this means the demo against the police has been organized by the police

The stalemate prevails as we speak and the entrance to the station remains blocked by twig carrying demonstrators determined to stay put until their grievances are met

If my opinion is to be sought then the entire station should be pulled down and all the cops taken elsewhere because they add zero value to our security and in any case they are our major problem

Remember, I’ve ways told you that nobody will ever ride on your back, if you refuse to bend

Big question is, will CS Matiangi and his top bureacrats and the Police Service commission act to save the public and also avoid calamity as the junior officers have taken sides and soon they may just shoot each other…

By J O