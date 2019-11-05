DRAMA: Sonko arrives at EACC for questioning, police disperse governor’s entourage

There was drama as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrived at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices for grilling.

The Governor had arrived at the EACC headquarters after he was summoned to clarify on information he gave that enabled him to vie for the gubernatorial seat two years ago.

Several journalists were present to cover his arrival after the media was alerted that Sonko would be questioned on Tuesday.

The Governor and his supporters marched to the EACC offices. On reaching the gate, there was drama as Police tried to block the governor’s entourage and journalists who had camped on location to cover the event.

A police officer in anti-riot gear holds the gate halfway open to prevent the Governor Sonko’s supporters/entorage from gaining access.

Sonko then pushes back the journalist and proceeds to make his way into the building with his supporters left outside the gate.

Police had been deployed after protesters took to the streets over the EACC summons.

A section of students from the University of Nairobi lit bonfires on the adjacent road as they engaged police in running battles.

Teargas canisters were used to disperse them as Sonko was making his way towards Integrity House.

They had carried placards reading ‘Sonko is not corrupt’ as others chanted ‘No Sonko no peace’.

Sonko is also under investigation over alleged irregularities in garbage collection tenders worth over Ksh.160 million.

On September 3, he presented himself at Integrity Centre at around 7am Tuesday morning and left 9 hours later.

The governor was summoned after a report from the Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee revealed that Ksh.162 million paid to at least 11 contracted garbage collection firms could not be accounted for.