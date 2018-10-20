DRAMA At Sharon Otieno Burial As University Students Cause Chaos, Disrupting Hon Kaluma Speech

There was drama at the burial of Sharon Otieno, the Migori based slay queen who was murdered by people alleged to be close to Governor Okoth Obado.

Drama started when hundreds of Rongo University students arrived at Sharon’s grandfather’s home in Magare village, Homa Bay, at 2.30 pm, they took their rightful position. They braved drizzling weather and sang and danced to songs in praise of Sharon for almost an hour.

The ceremony was presided over by Wilson Wandago, Seventh-day Adventist Church director of Victoria Field.

The students said the church was taking ‘too much time making sermons’ before burying Sharon. They became impatient with a long sermon and speeches causing them to hijack the funeral and moved to bury murdered comrade Sharon.

When Wandago was midway with the sermon, the students (comrades) took the coffin to the grave site and offered a short prayer. They were led by third-year student Benson Ayago.

“We’re asking Almighty God to rest the soul of our dear colleague in peace. Comrades power,” Ayago shouted. His colleagues roared back, “Power”!

Ayago told reporters they were showing solidarity with comrade Sharon.

The late Sharon was the lover of Migori governor Okoth Obado who is facing murder charge of Sharon and that of the foetus, she was seven months pregnant.

Earlier, the family, led by Sharon’s mother Melida Auma said they were being threatened.

She said unknown people had been patrolling her compound. The family had earlier said they were receiving menacing calls. Auma did not say who was threatening, nor the nature of the threats.

“I am firm. I will not act vulnerable. That would give my critics an opportunity to harass my family,” Auma said. She asked family members to support her.

Auma came under focus over her alleged complicit in the Sharon Obado affair and seemed to have encouraged it even when it became clear that Obado was not in for a serious relationship like Marriage.