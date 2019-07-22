Drama: Ruto ‘cries’ as DCI orders arrest of Treasury Cs Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge over Corruption

DP Ruto is one sad man today, he was captured on camera almost shedding tears as he watched DPP Haji order arrest of his ally Treasury CS Henrry Rotich and ps Kamau Thugge over Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal . The DPP and DCI who flew out to Italy to conduct investigations return back with conclusion Hon Rotich should be prosecuted.

Kenyans have lauded the director of public prosecution for the move of ordering arrest of treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge among others over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

The scandal involved loss of billions of shillings from the tax payers coffers.

Here are some of the reactions:

#BREAKING: Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday directed that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Permanent Secretary Kamau Thuge should be arrested and charged over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal. pic.twitter.com/RsOHUagyGz — K24 TV (@K24Tv) July 22, 2019

You can run but you cannot hide. Finally, the empire is collapsing and the lies have been exposed. DP Ruto will be next. Good recommendations by DPP Haji. Let sleuths arrest Henry Rotich so that he tells us why he paid thugs in Arror and Kimwarer saga! #RutoTheLiar pic.twitter.com/4DmTK86QdA — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) July 22, 2019

After The DPP ordered the arrest and prosecution of Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Tguge over the Kimwarer Arrow Dam Scandal,it is reported DP Ruto shouted "Kimeumana". pic.twitter.com/d9r7bxkUH7 — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) July 22, 2019

Noordin: CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge to be charged over Kimwerer and Arror dam scandal TangaTanga: Our tribe is being targeted pic.twitter.com/zTFWyzLIJn — KIPCHUMBA 🇰🇪 (@kipchumba__) July 22, 2019

After Ruto arrogantly spewed lies on live TV, wasting Kenyan's time? It is likely the Powers that be had it enough, together with his latest utterances. #RutoTheLiar Henry Rotich — FreeRepublik (@RepublikFree) July 22, 2019