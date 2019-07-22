Kenya Today

Drama: Ruto ‘cries’ as DCI orders arrest of Treasury Cs Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge over Corruption

DP Ruto is one sad man today, he was captured on camera almost shedding tears as he watched DPP Haji order arrest of his ally Treasury CS Henrry Rotich and ps Kamau Thugge over Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal . The DPP and DCI who flew out to Italy to conduct investigations return back with conclusion Hon Rotich should be prosecuted.

Kenyans have lauded the director of public prosecution for the move of ordering arrest of treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge among others over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.
The scandal involved loss of billions of shillings from the tax payers coffers.
Here are some of the reactions:

