DRAMA: Raila boycotts SGR Loan signing in China, political tactic? Baba is always right !

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday led their respective delegations in bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

President Kenyatta is in China for the second Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum.

A statement from State House said: “…the second Belt and Road Initiative forum, (is) a high level global meeting on infrastructure projects spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping with an aim of connecting the continents of Africa, Asia and Europe.”

African Union envoy Raila Odinga is also in China but was not spotted at the meeting between Presidents Kenyatta and Jinping leading many to speculate the grand political tactician of all time may have smelt a rat and opted off the deal, let Uhuru carry his burden since he has nothing lose, he already has a legacy of having defeated ICC over charges of crimes against humanity.

He was attending another set of talks on the thematic forum on policy connectivity at the opening session of the second Belt and Road forum in Beijing.

“There is need to align our infrastructure projects to national needs geared towards integrating the African continent,” he said on Twitter on Thursday

Attending the thematic forum on policy connectivity at the opening session of the second Belt and Road forum in Beijing, 🇨🇳. There is need to align our infrastructure projects to national needs geared towards integrating the African continent. pic.twitter.com/2CR11ciY0b — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 25, 2019

Raila missing in action during the SGR loan signing meeting in China.https://t.co/ugcP6upPCn pic.twitter.com/cesGX21cz2 — Singh (@DumeSingh) April 25, 2019





I don’t understand why people are making such a big fuss about Raila’s presence in this forum and yet he is the African representative for infrastructure. To me he is just doing his work. — BeatriceNenwach (@bekoske) April 25, 2019

Raila is both imaginary and legendary.He just pulled a handshake and now enjoying goodies internationally.I need to do an inferential analysis on this Baba. — Biu Ragot (@biu_boytone) April 25, 2019

Simple question is why is it impossible for African countries under the AU to construct dual carriage roads e.g. the Great North road and Great West road to link the continent without Chinese money? We should ask ourselves why these guys are richer than us using our resources? — Nyamit Bilye (@BDOdhiambo) April 25, 2019