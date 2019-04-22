Drama: President Uhuru son Muhoho kicks out MPs from club VIP lounge, drinks with Ruto, Raila sons

By Kahawa Tungu

There was drama last night at Club Milan in Westlands where President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son Muhoho Kenyatta was partying.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, Muhoho used police force to evict Members of Parliament (MPs) and senior citizens who were rightfully there after paying the necessary charges.

Among the MPs who were evicted include Saboti Mp Caleb Amisi, who were sipping down their Easter weekend at the club.

“I am an elected MP and this is not fair. What about common mwananchi? Is the son of the President above the law?” posed one MP who requested anonymity.

Muhoho has severally been reported to be a party lover and a chain smoker, and could be using his father’s powers in the wrong way.

Two years ago, Muhoho was reported to have spent over Ksh1 million at a nightclub, in just one day.

Muhoho was drinking Moet et Chandon with Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga’s son, Junior and CS Amina Mohammed’s daughter Firyal Nur Al Hossain.

Four years ago, he was seen hugging and exchanging saliva on camera with a daughter of a senior politician.

In all these incidences, getting evidence has been hard as media houses are corced not to publish the photos. Security personnel are used to ensure that no photo is published.

Muhoho works as a fashion designer.

Read more at KahawaTungu.com