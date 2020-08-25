DRAMA: Police arrest 6 for peacefully protesting loss of COVID-19 funds as looters roam free in Nairobi

In Kenya it is ok to steal but very illicit to demonstrate peacefully against corruption or bad governance.

The COVID-19 millionaires are free just kike those of NYS, Kimwarer and Arror dam, Eurobond, Anglo Leasing, Triton Oil etc etc but those who called for their arrests, through peaceful street demonstration, were themselves arrested, instead

Now, sample this; at least six people were on Tuesday morning arrested in the Mombasa CBD demonstrating over the misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.

Businesses were for the better part of the morning hours closed as the protesters engaged police in running battles.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the group most of whom who were, at the time of publishing, at the Central Police Station in Mombasa trying to secure the release of their colleagues.

The Mombasa protesters now join others in various parts of the country such as Nakuru, Kisumu and Nairobi who have in the past few days staged demonstrations over the embezzlement of funds set aside to combat COVID-10.

The groups want individuals behind the misappropriation arrested and charged in courts of law.