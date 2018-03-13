Drama In Parliament As Wiper MP Refuses To Leave Mbadi’s Seat Forcing Security To Eject Him

There was drama in the National Assembly this afternoon after Mavoko MP Patrick Makau of Wiper Party refused to leave Minority leader John Mbadi’s seat.

The MP claimed the seat was vacant after ODM which Mbadi represents pledged to work with Jubilee by virtue of the Raila-Uhuru pact.

Pleas by Speaker Justin Muturi to have him step don from the seat fell on deaf ears forcing Sergeants at arm to forcefully eject him out of the House.

A section of Wiper and ANC have been crying foul over the new alliance in the Country claiming ODM should let go of their Opposition seats in Parliament since ‘they have joined Jubilee.’