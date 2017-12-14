DRAMA in Mombasa As Uhuru allies in KNUT Cause Chaos, Demand Wilson Sossion To Vacate Office

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) AGM being held in Mombasa has been disrupted following chaos caused by delegates from Central Kenya.

Officials from the central Kenya region of the union shut down the Secretary General Hon Wilson Sossion insisting he had to quit as the sectary general of the Union and focus on his parliamentary duties.

It quickly degenerated into an ugly scene as Mt Kenya delegates started throwing chairs at other delegates forcing police to intervene and restore calm.

Hon Wilson Sossion an ODM nominated Member of Parliament maintained he will not relinquish his position at the giant union even after a gazette notice to vacate office.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated December 13, 2017, East African Affairs, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie said Sossion and 10 other union officials are in violation of the provisions of Article 77 and 250 of the Constitution as they are now State officers by way of nomination and election of Parliament.

However, Hon Sossion vowed to be undeterred by the order saying it is a Jubilee ploy to split and weaken the teachers’ union.