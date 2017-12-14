Kenya Today

DRAMA in Mombasa As Uhuru allies in KNUT Cause Chaos, Demand Wilson Sossion To Vacate Office

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) AGM being held in Mombasa has been disrupted following chaos caused by delegates from Central Kenya.

Officials from the central Kenya region of the union shut down the Secretary General Hon Wilson Sossion insisting he had to quit as the sectary general of the Union and focus on his parliamentary duties.

It quickly degenerated into an ugly scene as Mt Kenya delegates started throwing chairs at other delegates forcing police to intervene and restore calm.

Hon Wilson Sossion an ODM nominated Member of Parliament maintained he will not relinquish his position at the giant union even after a gazette notice to vacate office.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated December 13, 2017, East African Affairs, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie said Sossion and 10 other union officials are in violation of the provisions of Article 77 and 250 of the Constitution as they are now State officers by way of nomination and election of Parliament.

However, Hon Sossion vowed to be undeterred by the order saying it is a Jubilee ploy to split and weaken the teachers’ union.

  1. those are the fools that comes with mt Kenya who burry life living dogs and cows. They lick asses cos they’ve been told to lick the ass. With them, KNUT will be as useless as the fraudster directing them.

  2. DIVIDE AND RULE: THE SO CALLED KENYA NATION: THE SECRETARY OF KNUT MUST BE EITHER WANJIRU, MUTHONI OR WAMBUI….. OTHERWISE THEY WILL NOT ACCEPT IT. IT MUST BE SIMILAR TO THE ONE BELOW:
    SOSSIONI MUST NOT GIVE IN THE FIGHT HAS JUST BEGAN: WE SHALL NOT BE PART OF KALENJIN KIKUYULAND:
    THE BATTLE OF BRITAIN IS ON……………………THE GERMANS ARE
    HERE WITH ALL THEIR MIGHT…………………..YOU MUST FIGHT
    …………………………………………………

    YOU MUST FIGHT EVERY INCH……………………………………………

    1. THE TEACHERS SALARY……………………….?????? TEACHING COMMUNITY

    2. THE FOOD PRICES……………………………..UNGA

    3. FREE SECONDARY
    EDUCATION……………………………………………….

    4. PROVISION OF BENEFITS MEDICAL ETC FOR THE OLD ……………….

    5. CORRUPTION …………………….ZERO ETC

    NO STOPPING POINT
    Hahahahha. KIsii/KAMBAS/LUYHAS !!! ARE NOT sleeping and or WILL
    continue sleeping. THEY ARE NOT TISSUE PAPERS TO BE FLASHED DOWN THE
    TOILET……………………………………… WHAT HAS DEVELOPMENT HAS JUBILEE
    DONE???????????????? LOOK AT THE LIST OF YOUR JUBILEE
    STAFF;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;; STILL IS IT FORTY (40) AGAINST TWO
    (2)…….??????????????????????????????????
    President – Muigai
    Attorney General. – Muigai
    Chief of staff. Kinyua
    Speaker N.A – Muturi
    CBK Govn – Njoroge
    CID Dir. – Ndegwa
    NYS Dir. – Michuki
    NIS Director Gen Wachira
    Solicitor General – Mutura
    KRA Comm. – Njiraini
    KPA Dir. – Muturi
    KAA Chairman- Karangi
    NTSA Chairman – Kimani
    NACADA Chairman – Githiria
    KeNHA Director General -Mundia
    Kephis Chairperson – Kimani
    CS Devolution – Mwangi Kiunjuri
    CS Transport – Macharia
    CS Youth Affairs – Kariuki.
    PS National Treasury – Kamau
    PS Interior and National Coordination – Karanja
    PS Health – Murakuri
    Agricultural Dev corporation board members:-
    Joseph Mwereria
    James Karanja
    Julliet Wanjiru
    David Mwangi
    Janet Kirui.
    -James Ndegwa- Chairperson board of capital market
    -Joyce Ngugi- chairperson national council of children
    -Geoffrey Kamau- Kenya Animal genetics resources
    -Charles Waithaka- Micro&small enterprises authority
    -Geoffrey Muturi- National cereal & produce board
    -Freshia Waweru- Anti-money laundering advisory
    -Wainaina Kenyanjui- National housing corporation
    -Chris Kiptoo- capital market authority
    -Stephen Gichohi- Retirement benefit authority
    -Christopher Nyagah- Kenya industrial dev.
    -Judy Kibaki- Kenya investment authority
    -Esther Mungai- National drought management
    -Stanley Michuki- Uwezo fund oversight board.

    Dont forget that:-
    193 County Commissioners out of 259 and
    138 OCPDs out of 252 come from a single ethnic community in Kenya.

    WHAT ABOUT THE MILITARY??????? ALL THE KAMBA GENERALS WERE
    RETIRED………………………..LET THE ALSHABABS CLEAR THE KIAMBU
    MAFIA
    WHAT ABOUT THE LIST OF LOOTERS??? YOU WANT IT ALSO??????

