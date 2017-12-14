DRAMA in Mombasa As Uhuru allies in KNUT Cause Chaos, Demand Wilson Sossion To Vacate Office

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) AGM being held in Mombasa has been disrupted following chaos caused by delegates from Central Kenya.
Officials from the central Kenya region of the union shut down the Secretary General Hon Wilson Sossion insisting he had to quit as the sectary general of the Union and focus on his parliamentary duties.
It quickly degenerated into an ugly scene as Mt Kenya delegates started throwing chairs at other delegates forcing police to intervene and restore calm.
Hon Wilson Sossion an ODM nominated Member of Parliament maintained he will not relinquish his position at the giant union even after a gazette notice to vacate office.
In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated December 13, 2017, East African Affairs, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie said Sossion and 10 other union officials are in violation of the provisions of Article 77 and 250 of the Constitution as they are now State officers by way of nomination and election of Parliament.
However, Hon Sossion vowed to be undeterred by the order saying it is a Jubilee ploy to split and weaken the teachers’ union.
Comments
Anonymous says
those are the fools that comes with mt Kenya who burry life living dogs and cows. They lick asses cos they’ve been told to lick the ass. With them, KNUT will be as useless as the fraudster directing them.
FISHBERT says
DIVIDE AND RULE: THE SO CALLED KENYA NATION: THE SECRETARY OF KNUT MUST BE EITHER WANJIRU, MUTHONI OR WAMBUI….. OTHERWISE THEY WILL NOT ACCEPT IT. IT MUST BE SIMILAR TO THE ONE BELOW:
SOSSIONI MUST NOT GIVE IN THE FIGHT HAS JUST BEGAN: WE SHALL NOT BE PART OF KALENJIN KIKUYULAND:
THE BATTLE OF BRITAIN IS ON……………………THE GERMANS ARE
HERE WITH ALL THEIR MIGHT…………………..YOU MUST FIGHT
…………………………………………………
YOU MUST FIGHT EVERY INCH……………………………………………
1. THE TEACHERS SALARY……………………….?????? TEACHING COMMUNITY
2. THE FOOD PRICES……………………………..UNGA
3. FREE SECONDARY
EDUCATION……………………………………………….
4. PROVISION OF BENEFITS MEDICAL ETC FOR THE OLD ……………….
5. CORRUPTION …………………….ZERO ETC
NO STOPPING POINT
Hahahahha. KIsii/KAMBAS/LUYHAS !!! ARE NOT sleeping and or WILL
continue sleeping. THEY ARE NOT TISSUE PAPERS TO BE FLASHED DOWN THE
TOILET……………………………………… WHAT HAS DEVELOPMENT HAS JUBILEE
DONE???????????????? LOOK AT THE LIST OF YOUR JUBILEE
STAFF;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;; STILL IS IT FORTY (40) AGAINST TWO
(2)…….??????????????????????????????????
President – Muigai
Attorney General. – Muigai
Chief of staff. Kinyua
Speaker N.A – Muturi
CBK Govn – Njoroge
CID Dir. – Ndegwa
NYS Dir. – Michuki
NIS Director Gen Wachira
Solicitor General – Mutura
KRA Comm. – Njiraini
KPA Dir. – Muturi
KAA Chairman- Karangi
NTSA Chairman – Kimani
NACADA Chairman – Githiria
KeNHA Director General -Mundia
Kephis Chairperson – Kimani
CS Devolution – Mwangi Kiunjuri
CS Transport – Macharia
CS Youth Affairs – Kariuki.
PS National Treasury – Kamau
PS Interior and National Coordination – Karanja
PS Health – Murakuri
Agricultural Dev corporation board members:-
Joseph Mwereria
James Karanja
Julliet Wanjiru
David Mwangi
Janet Kirui.
-James Ndegwa- Chairperson board of capital market
-Joyce Ngugi- chairperson national council of children
-Geoffrey Kamau- Kenya Animal genetics resources
-Charles Waithaka- Micro&small enterprises authority
-Geoffrey Muturi- National cereal & produce board
-Freshia Waweru- Anti-money laundering advisory
-Wainaina Kenyanjui- National housing corporation
-Chris Kiptoo- capital market authority
-Stephen Gichohi- Retirement benefit authority
-Christopher Nyagah- Kenya industrial dev.
-Judy Kibaki- Kenya investment authority
-Esther Mungai- National drought management
-Stanley Michuki- Uwezo fund oversight board.
Dont forget that:-
193 County Commissioners out of 259 and
138 OCPDs out of 252 come from a single ethnic community in Kenya.
WHAT ABOUT THE MILITARY??????? ALL THE KAMBA GENERALS WERE
RETIRED………………………..LET THE ALSHABABS CLEAR THE KIAMBU
MAFIA
WHAT ABOUT THE LIST OF LOOTERS??? YOU WANT IT ALSO??????