DRAMA: Monica Kimani’s Sponsor General Akot Disowns Her, Says Father is Peddling Lies

The top South Sudanese Government official linked to the business success of the late Monica Nyawira Kimani has distanced himself from murdered woman and her family.

In new twist to the unraveling mystery of Ms Kimani’s killing, South Sudanese presidential advisor General Awet Akot denied knowing or ever working with her while also strongly dissociating himself from links to the murder. “How would you have worked with somebody you don’t know?” asked the general in a stinging rebuttal issued through the executive manager of his office Deng Aoch who spoke to Saturday Standard from Juba.

Official complaint The general also denied knowing Monica’s father Bishop Paul Ngarama, saying he has no recollection of ever meeting him as earlier claimed. Ngarama, who used to sell newspapers in Juba before starting a string of churches, claimed he had met Akot when he was the chair of the Kenyan Business Community in Rumbek but the two lost contact when war broke out in 2013.

Akot however says although he could have met Ngarama, there is no way he could remember since he must have met so many people in the course of his work as governor. “We are wondering what is the relevance of saying the governor had a relationship with Monica. Are they trying to imply that the general had a hand in the murder?” asked Aoch. “The only true thing about whatever is being peddled in the press in Kenya about this whole matter is that the General was a governor in Rumbek,” he said.

According to the former warlord-turned-politician, there are people working behind the scenes and taking advantage of Monica’s death to push a certain agenda. He said the South Sudanese government had raised an official complaint with Kenya’s embassy in Juba but he is also considering legal action.

The general’s office also denied that he owns property in Nairobi which was under the supervision of Monica. “The general does not own a single iron sheet in Nairobi. If he owns anything it is in South Sudan and this is well known,” said his office.

General Akot, who was present during the whole time his assistant Deng Aoch spoke to Saturday Standard, at one point took the phone and reassured us he will take action. “None of these things you are hearing are associated to me, but I am not in a position to speak about them now,” he said.

Earlier in the day, “concerned members” of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly held a press conference to defend what they termed as an insult to an elder and a prominent figure in their government. “An insult to the General is an insult to the family and the government of which we serve,” the statement signed by Anyok Chol, Zeche Wanji and DMT Dharuai said.

