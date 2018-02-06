DRAMA: Miguna Refuses To Take Plea, Demands To Be Brought To Nairobi High Court B4 Judge Kimaru

Inside Kajiado Law Courts, The NRM Leader General Miguna Miguna has refused to take plea saying High Court Justice Luka Kimaru is waiting for Him at Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts.

Yesterday Justice Kimaru directed Inspector General of Police to produce Miguna in Court for further direction or set him free. Miguna’s refusal is based on yesterday’s orders issued by a superior court and should be complied with. He was appearing before an inferior court- Magistrate court yet the orders to release him were made by High court judge HON Luka Kimaru.

Total confusion, more to follow

Humour: You can’t charge an international barrister, NRM Leader a Five Star General in a kiosk court like Kajiado? LOL

