Drama: Man runs away with winner’s cash price in a cyclist race, Eldoret

Winners of a bicycle racing event in Uasin Gishu County over the weekend were left in disappointment when the event organiser failed to avail their prize money.

One of the organisers is alleged to have fled with the prize money instead of gifting the winners in the gruelling race.

The tournament attracted cyclists from around the country and some from a neighbouring country.

The cyclists file a report at a police station in Eldoret and a manhunt was launched for the race official.

“We had seven sponsors for the event and the person was to give the prize money to the competitors did not bring the money,” one of the organisers told journalists.

At the police station, the cyclists expressed their disappointment in the occurrence that had left them shortchanged off their winnings.

“We had racers from all over the country and even some from Uganda and this is very disturbing,” one competitor remarked.

Another who was among the Top 10 racers added, “We were very shocked to hear that the official who was to award us was nowhere to be found after the race.”

A number of Kenyans all over the country have taken up cycling as a hobby with events being held on a weekly basis.

Cycling is also gaining popularity because it is easy to weave its fitness benefits into day-to-day life.

Among the enthusiasts is Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto who founded a cycling club known as Mama Cycling where she encourages everyone to take up physical activity.

“Cycling gives me an opportunity to see more of our beautiful country as well as stay in good shape. You are always one bike ride away from a good mood,” she stated in a previous post.