Drama: Man Kills Lover In Kakamega, Promises Her Family Ksh.2K For Funeral Expenses

A family from Ikonyero village, Kakamega County is in mourning after the body of their daughter was discovered at her lover’s house in Ematetie on Thursday last week.

The deceased, Pauline Mukolwe aged 28, is said to have had supper with her family on the material day before she went missing only for her body to be discovered at the suspect’s home.

According to the deceased’s mother Khadija Hassan, the suspect who is a boda boda operator in Kakamega, called her after committing the gruesome act and pledged to contribute Ksh.2000 to cater for her funeral expenses.

The deceased’s body is currently at Kakamega County Hospital Mortuary with the grieving family making final preparations to lay their daughter to rest on Saturday.