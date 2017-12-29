DRAMA: Kiambu Governor Waititu Trade Blows With His Deputy Nyoro

Kiambu Governor, H. E Ferdinand Clifford Waititu and his deputy, James Nyoro are apparently not getting along.

The two are said to have traded words during a public function. Baba Yao as the governor is known is said to have thrown the first blow as he introduced Nyoro to the people.

”Let me now introduce my deputy who is Mr Nyoro, although he scolds me a lot,” Waititu told the congregants.

A rather displeased Nyoro took to the podium where he vilified his boss for ‘washing dirty linen in public.’

”I never thought that my governor would say that. Sometimes there will be small issues here and there, but it’s not a must they be made public,” the DG said.

The public confrontations between the two has according to the Standard divided Kiambu residents as well.

Some feel that Waititu’s win was made possible by their son, Nyoro who many feel like his experience managing a global development agency and also served as advisor to the Deputy President William Ruto is better placed run the county.

“The deputy is more experienced. He should be the one running the county. It is well known that if Nyoro had not shelved his ambitions, Waititu would not be the governor today. Waititu is the Governor of Kiambu because of Nyoro,” a resident said.

Others on the other hand are of the opinion that Baba Yao is in charge and should be given a chance to serve the people.

Also at loggerheads are Nairobi county’s dynamic duo; Mike Sonko and his Deputy, Polycarp Igathe.

Igathe is reportedly in charge of the county and Sonko, only a ceremonial governor.

Sonko recently made public their private conversations to prove that they were on the same page, but what was clear is that their relationship is somewhat unbalanced.