DRAMA In Statehouse As Kanze Dena Kicks Out Dennis Itumbi Digital Handles

Kanze Dena has grown balls, yes the soft spoken lady has officially declared she is in charge of Statehouse communications unit.

In a press release, the former Citizen TV news anchor disabled all social media handles set up by Itumbi and directed that henceforth all official info will be channeled via the handles, check out press release:

MEDIA ALERT

OFFICIAL DIGITAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and flow of information from the Office of the President, State House has undertaken a review of the various digital media accounts that have in the past been used to convey official information on the activities of H.E the President, Uhuru Kenyatta .

In this regard and with immediate effect the only official digital media channels that will convey information for and on behalf of the President, Her Excellency the First Lady and State House are as detailed below:

Twitter:

1. @StateHouseKenya

2. @UKenyatta

3. @FirstLadyKenya

4. @KanzeDena

Facebook:

1. State House Kenya

2. Uhuru Kenyatta

3. Office of the First Lady Kenya

Email Address:

1. [email protected]

2. [email protected]

YouTube:

1. State House Kenya

Please note that all official communication originating from the President’s Strategic Communications Unit shall be strictly communicated through the aforementioned channels.

Operational correspondence by PSCU staff to media outlets will be done through officially assigned “president.go.ke” email addresses.

It is further advised that State House shall not accept any liability or responsibility for any inaccuracies arising from the reliance by a media outlet on communication delivered through any other unofficial means .

For any clarifications or queries please contact the Office of the State House Spokesperson.

Chief of Staff & Head of Delivery

Executive Office of the President

State House