Drama in Kisumu as Uhuru defies protocol drives with Raila without security back to CBD

A strange thing has happened at Kisumu Airport.

For the first time since independence, a president has been turned back just as he was to board his official plane.

Raila Odinga arrives in a chopper at the airport ahead of Uhuru to receive him and bid him goodbye straight from Bruce Odhiambo burial.

Uhuru arrives moments later in a military chopper, disembarks, goes briefly to the VIP room as presidential protocol officers line up dignitaries under the belly of the plane to shake his hands as he leaves.

Uhuru Kenyatta greets two people and before he Greets a third, Raila Odinga remembers something, an draws Uhuru aside.

Raila Odinga had organized a meeting and forgot to tell Uhuru. Uhuru leaves all the rest and goes back hand in hand with Raila.

Meanwhile all traffic officers manning and clearing the road had already been dismissed. Uhuru tells everyone else to wait and leaves with Deputy Governor Owili, Raila and two other vehicles with no escort towards the Kisumu CBD. No road is cleared for them. They are faithfully following traffic to an undisclosed location.

The presidential jet remains here parked in the runway, engines running.

Raila Odinga has completely eaten Uhuru Kenyatta. For now.