DRAMA: GSU officers raid police station, beat AP officers mercilessly

Police officers from the General Service Unit and those from the Administration police were involved in a fiery fight at Baragoi police station on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Samburu Safety and Security watch reported that the fight broke out after GSU officers stormed the Station following the arrest of their colleagues.

Local authorities stated that the AP officers made the arrest after they were notified of seven drunk men causing havoc in the town.

The GSU officers were immediately released when their identity was established but refused to leave alleging they had no means of getting to their camp, and so had to wait for pick up.

After a while, their colleagues arrived in a lorry armed with crude weapons and that is when the fight broke out.

“After a short while as they claimed they were waiting for transport to be ferried to their camp, a contingent of GSU officers arrived onboard a lorry armed with crude weapons, some in uniform others in civilian clothing and started beating AP officers indiscriminately,” a statement by the police read in part

Police Constable Thomas Mutinda who was on duty at the report desk was injured in the process and rushed to Baragoi Sub County Hospital.

The GSU officer, amid the fight, had reportedly disarmed Mutinda and discharged his weapon into the air, sending a wave of panic and fear into the surrounding neighbourhood.

Reports indicated that the officers left the camp, marching through the town chanting in solidarity.

Baragoi has in the recent past had its fair share of cases in relation to livestock rustling, however, such incidents have since gone down, following government measures to increase security in the region.

Cases of police officers fighting among st each other have however been rampant, with a similar incident being reported in May 2019 where a junior police officer was arraigned in court and detained after he allegedly shot and killed his senior in Maralal, Samburu County.

The officer is reported to have been enraged after his boss transferred him from a construction site he had been manning.