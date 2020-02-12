Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




DRAMA ends as Sonko is allowed in VIP dais, protocol organised for a chair

2 Comments

It turns out security and protocol officers did not kick out Mike Sonko from VIP dais but instead they had to nake arrangements to get the governor a chair at a better position than was available. The officers apologized and governor sat comfortably in the VIP dais.

01513A7E-39EA-4075-8BD9-EBFF443EDA88

BDEC42A4-15BE-43C2-9A6F-19F3FA66BC4F

Comments

  1. Drama? Why does this fellow like creating drama always. To be noticed. This is a child’s behaviour, similar to that of Moses Kuria. Sonko behaves like a brightly coloured moth!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies