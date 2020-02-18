Drama: DP Ruto locked out Embu for being ‘lord of corruption’

SO, DP William Ruto confirms he is headed to EMBU for a function to be held at the Stadium.

Governor Wambora immediately closes venue and all other possible venues for ‘ Renovations’

*Embu stadium closed for renovations as Embu County Government maintains 20 playgrounds*

Embu Moi Stadium has been closed for renovations as efforts to modernise the facility are still in motion.

The stadium will be open for use from the second weekend of March this year.

Embu County’s Chief Officer for Youth Empowerment and Sports, Samuel Wachira said the stadium has been closed to allow the construction of a proper drainage system to avert flooding whenever it rains.

“We are also landscaping and trimming the grass,” he said.

Further, the County Government through the Youth Empowerment and Sports ministry is maintaining playgrounds in all the 20 wards in the county.

This is to encourage and nurture talents among the youth.

Play grounds being maintained include Gatinda, Makengi, Kathambaiconi, Kathari, Kathanjuri and Kathande in Runyenjes Constituency.

In Manyatta, Karurina playground, Iveche, Kiandundu, Kagumori, Kigari primary and Gituri primary playgrounds are being maintained.

Kiogogo, Kirie, Riandu, Kauraciri and Munyori playgrounds are also in the process of maintenance.

Others include Gategi, Mashamba and Marimari playgrounds.

BY Dennis Itumbi