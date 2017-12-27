A video of Sirisia MPJohn Walukhe fighting with his wife in public has emerged, what a wonderful christmas gift. Just watch as the wife attempted to run-over the MP.
The incident that took place in Chwele Market, Bungoma County attracted hundreds of locals.
The wife, who seemed very angry in the video drove off and came back trying to run over the Sisiria MP.
BREAKING VIDEO: Drama In Chwele Market As Sirisia MP Hon Walukhe Is BEATEN By Wife, Rescued By Locals
A video of Sirisia MPJohn Walukhe fighting with his wife in public has emerged, what a wonderful christmas gift. Just watch as the wife attempted to run-over the MP.
Comments
Anyi Mwanza says
What a shame? Wamama na haki wao-heee
Am says
Apparently, Waluke is a hen pecked perv. Idiot!
Baby Gee says
No matter what happens not good doing this in Public this women should be sent back to her parents. This is shameful especially if you have kids.