Drama: Chief CS Matiangi Chairs cabinet meeting, angry DP Ruto chairs parallel meeting

Cabinet Secretaries have arrived at Harambee House for their inaugural meeting of the Committee chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i amid reports that an angry DP Ruto was holding a saving face parallel meeting with a few governors at his office.

Ruto is angry with the move that pushed away from where the national cake is shared.



The CSs started arriving for the meeting scheduled to kick off at 8am at around 7.30am.

Education CS Amina Mohamed makes her way into Harambee House on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. /EZEKIEL AMING’A

An Executive Order by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month created the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

It brings on board all CSs, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru makes his way into Harambee House on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. /EZEKIEL AMING’A

Though the agenda of the meeting is not public, insiders in government indicate that the CSs are expected to come up with a work plan to achieve the objectives of the Executive Order.

Just last week, the President told CSs not comfortable with his order elevating Matiang’i to quit his government just days after the Star reported the storm created by the move.



Health CS Sicily Kariuki makes her way into Harambee House on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. /EZEKIEL AMING’A

The Matiangi-led National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee will report directly to the President.

It would provide overall supervisory leadership throughout the delivery circle of all national government’s programmes and projects.

The President’s move is seen as a deliberate strategy to take charge of his legacy projects, especially the Big Four Agenda.



Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua makes his way into Harambee House on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. /EZEKIEL AMING’A

The Executive Order was seen as Uhuru’s way of taming his deputy William Ruto who has come out to support it saying it gives clarity to the government’s agenda.

Over the weekend, the Deputy President said the Executive Order no. 1, of 2019 was meant to ensure proper flow of information on the implementation of Government projects from the grassroots to the national level.



Quasi literate Sports CS Rashid Achesa Mohammed makes his way to the cabinet meeting.

He said development committees would be formed from the grassroots to review the ongoing projects and those, which have stalled, and the reasons why, for the necessary action to be taken.

“We want to have a proper flow of information as far as the implementation of development projects from the grassroots to the national level is concerned. This is why I ask all leaders at the county level to work with such committees in ensuring the implementation of such projects,” Ruto said.