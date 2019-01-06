DRAMA: Chaos in Central Kenya as Kikuyu Leaders turn against each over DP Ruto 2022 bid

Kumheribika huko central. The potbellied Ngunjiri Kimani has dared the president to join ODM if he can’t make his stand known about Ruto.

Moses Drunkard Kuria told the president to stop being stupid and develop the regions that voted for him instead of taking development to Luo Nyanza where not even a single person voted for him.

The sick Murathe has promised to throw the deputy president under the bus telling him to retire with the president.

The mouthy Nyeri town member of parliament has made it clear that Kikuyus will never vote for somebody who killed their people in kiamba.

Kimani ichungwa has also asked those opposed to the deputy president political ambitions and plans to shut up or ship out. He has no kind words for Murathe and his girlfriend atwuoli.

Uhuru Kenyatta who is also coming from central part of Kenya and who is the current president is also wondering where these people want him to go to yet his age mates like Museveni are still in power.

We who supported NASA then decided to support whoever said that vita vya panzi, furaha ya Kunguru.